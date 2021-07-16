The Athens City Council is preparing to vote on a new contract to continue utilizing dispatching services through McMinn County E-911.
“This is a much simpler and cleaner agreement than what we’ve had in the past,” said Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner at Monday’s council study session.
Each of the six users identified in the agreement — McMinn County, Athens, Etowah, Englewood, Calhoun and Niota — will see their annual cost increase slightly in each year of the three-year agreement.
“We had one of the lower cost increases, percentage-wise, across the users,” said Sumner.
Athens is being asked to pay $295,407.62 in year one; $310,220.67 in year two; and $326,068.35 in year three of the new contract.
The contract sets the share of total dispatching costs among the users at 76% in year one; 77.5% in year two; and 79.1% in year three, based on a recently-completed study. Ultimately, the goal of the new contract is to achieve an 82.1% share of total costs paid by users by year five, which is beyond the length of the new contract.
E-911 will subsidize the remaining costs from state funding it receives from landline and cellphone usage. Sumner said the previous contract charged the City of Athens an additional $10,000 per year. A charge he said was not assessed to any other participating agency.
“It was for things that were being provided for the other agencies at no cost,” said Sumner. “That is now, thankfully, removed from this agreement.”
The contract also stipulates that E-911 and its users work together to limit dispatch staffing costs.
This will be achieved, according to Sumner, by “combining more efficient operations by all the agencies working more closely with dispatch (and) closing some of their (E-911) services, but really creating more efficient use of dispatch services.
“That will create a savings paired with an increased cost on our end as users over the course of the next five years,” Sumner continued.
Sumner recommended that the council adopt the new agreement at its meeting on Tuesday night. McMinn County has already approved the new E-911 contract.
