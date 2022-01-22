Gail Easler, MDS coordinator at Life Care Center of Athens, recently received Life Care Centers of America’s quarterly Eastern Division Whatever It Takes Champions Award for her dedication to customer service.
Life Care awarded Easler a $250 cash prize during an awards ceremony at the facility.
Easler was one of eight associates from Life Care’s more than 200 facilities nationwide to receive the quarterly award. She had won Life Care Center of Athens’ monthly Whatever It Takes Champions award for September.
When a new long-term resident was faced with having to take her dog to the shelter, Easler stepped up and adopted the dog. She brings it to visit the resident at least once a week.
In addition, she has anonymously purchased lunch for an entire wing of nurses and certified nursing assistants during special lunches at the facility.
“If you share your blessings with others, then blessings will come back around to you,” said Easler. “If I have something extra, then I want to help others with it. I had extra space in my home for (the resident’s) dog, so I made a way for him to come stay with me. It’s like the old saying, what goes around comes around.”
Life Care’s Whatever It Takes Champions program rewards associates for extraordinary acts of kindness. Monthly awards are presented in Life Care facilities nationwide based on nominations from fellow associates, family members, residents and guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.