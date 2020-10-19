MCMINN COUNTY
The County Commission will meet today at 7:30 p.m., in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Board of Education will have a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. to review the 2020 evaluation of the director of schools.
The County Library Board will hold a called meeting today at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library. The purpose of the called meeting is to appoint the next E.G. Fisher Public Library director. This meeting is open to the public.
The Election Commission regular meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 20, has been cancelled.
ATHENS
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building
ETOWAH
The Board of Education will meet today at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
