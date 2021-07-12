Tennessee Wesleyan University plans to hold a more traditional fall semester as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and restrictions loosen.
TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles said the university is urging students and staff to receive their vaccinations.
“Presently our faculty and staff, about 90% of them have been vaccinated so we are initiating a communication campaign, and have been all summer, to urge our students to get vaccinated before they come back,” Knowles said. “We are not requiring students to do that at this point but we are encouraging them to help everybody be safe and to make sure they don’t have any disruptions in the school year by getting vaccinated.”
Knowles stated the university has “every intention” of holding in-person classes, just like they did in the fall of 2020.
“We would have very little online, other than the courses or the programs that are typically online during non-pandemic times, so we will probably continue to do social distancing but wearing a mask will not be required for those who are vaccinated,” he stated.
However, there will be more strict guidelines for people who have not had their COVID-19 vaccine yet.
“If you are unvaccinated we will ask (the students and staff that are unvaccinated) to wear a mask while indoors,” Knowles noted. “One thing that is exciting about being vaccinated is that should they have an exposure situation, they won’t have to quarantine so long as they can show documentation that they were vaccinated. (The vaccines’) protections are terrific and they won’t have to wear masks, which we are all tired of wearing.”
He noted the university is keeping a close eye on the Delta variant of the virus due to concerns surrounding the strain.
“I guess the worst case is that some people may need some boosters eventually,” Knowles stated.
The university plans on aiding in vaccinations for those who may not have had the opportunity to receive one.
“We are planning to have a vaccine clinic at the beginning of the year to help our international students who might not have been able to get access to vaccines in their home countries if that is where they were this summer,” Knowles expressed. “The United States is very lucky to have a plethora of vaccines, so that is kind of where we are at this point. We are pretty optimistic and ready to get back to normal.”
Currently one of the more challenging areas for the university, along with other colleges, is athletics.
“Because of traveling together in large sizable groups, practicing together, locker rooms, etc. we had some infections last year and quarantines related to that, but not as much as we had anticipated,” Knowles said. “That is one area that is always a little concerning but we do a fair amount of testing during championships and other times so we are anticipating that will go OK and of course we are inviting all of the athletes to get vaccinated if they can.”
Knowles stated university officials believe they will achieve close to having a 70% vaccination rate across the campus early in the fall, with faculty, staff and students included.
“That will give us some comfort level going into the fall if we can achieve that,” Knowles expressed. “Students will not be required to show or provide proof of vaccination unless they become part of contact tracing. If they come up in contact trace due to a potential exposure then that will be the only time, at least at this point, that we are going to ask for evidence that they have been vaccinated so they can avoid the quarantine period. That is there ticket out of quarantine is by presenting a vaccination card, otherwise we are relying on an honor system and people’s integrity, but our students are good, honest people generally and we believe that they will be honest about it.”
The university is very optimistic about the start of the fall semester.
“We are thrilled with how last year went. Even during the peak surge we had taken enough steps that things went well,” Knowles said. “The worst case for us is that we will have to mask again and reinstate the other restrictions because the variant creates a breakthrough situation with the vaccine, but we are very optimistic about the fall and we can’t wait for it to get here so that we can actually see each other’s faces and talk to people and be able to see all of their non-verbals which we missed because of the masks.”
Knowles believes the silver lining of the pandemic has been the upgrade in technology for the campus.
“We have been able to upgrade a lot of our technology ... we have increased our bandwidth significantly thanks to federal money that has flowed throughout the state for institutions to improve their distance and remote learning capabilities,” he said. “We have taken advantage of that and are upgrading at full speed the technology throughout our campus with a variety of learning technology that we didn’t have before and we will have most of that ready in the fall which we are really excited about, so that is one of the blessings of these really challenging times.”
