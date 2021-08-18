The Athens City Council is set to host its second Council Night Out event on Aug. 24 at the McMinn Senior Activity Center.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and the senior center is located at 205 McMinn Ave.
The event is held so that members of the council can hear directly from Athenians about thoughts or concerns they may have.
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson expressed his excitement for the event after the success of the previous one.
“The first one that we had at Heritage Park went well and I’m looking forward to the one at the senior center,” Perkinson said. “I imagine that we may have some additional population that is associated with the senior center, so it should be a nice evening for us to listen to people.”
The Council Night Out event is one method for the city commissioners to connect more with their citizens and allow them to speak about topics that range from discussions about the city to casual conversation.
“This is just a nice informal setting with no agenda, just listening to what the needs of our citizens are and their thoughts are about the city,” he expressed. “Just like last time we will have some ice cream, water and interact with the citizens. More than anything we will be listening to what our citizens have to say.”
The inaugural night out event was held on July 1 at Heritage Park and Perkinson said it taught him how pleased people are with the city services.
“I appreciate any suggestions they had to make the city better and I think this time we may see a slightly different group then what was at Heritage, which at that time we were talking about how pleased we were to renovate that park,” he stated. “We are still not finished out there, but this event allows us to speak with people we may not get to speak with on a regular basis, so it allows us to see what they are saying and how they would like to see the city improve.”
He thinks there may be a few more Council Night Out events during the remainder of this year.
“If the weather is right and the council wants to, we may be doing a couple more,” he noted. “It is an opportunity for the citizens to come out and speak with us in a casual setting, so I would say two or three more times this year but that is up to the council.”
Perkinson hopes this activity will remain in the future as a way to “broaden” the opportunity people have to speak and connect with the commissioners.
“People can currently go online to make a request, they can go to city hall to make a request, or they can come to the Council Night Out to make a request,” Perkinson said. “If they come to the Council Night Out we can speak directly and even learn from each other. Back and forth conversation is hard to beat should something need to be clarified.”
He expressed his appreciation to the council members for their willingness to engage with citizens in a more personal way.
“I know they have been really excited about starting these events and their commitment to interacting with the citizens and listening just shows that they care about the community,” he said.
