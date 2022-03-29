As a veteran herself, Marissa King was searching for a chance to aid other veterans.
She found that opportunity as the McMinn County assistant veterans service officer, working for Susan Peglow.
“Before I started working here I was already helping veterans,” she noted. “I am a veteran myself and when I got out of the service I struggled with finding a sense of purpose, so I really got into raising chickens. I started getting into mentorships and then we partnered with the Tri-County Center. We worked with veterans with animal assisted therapy.”
King had previously worked at the veterans service office as a part-time worker until she became a full-time employee in December of 2021.
“I love this job,” she expressed. “When I was in the service I was a medic. This is the same purpose but in a different way. I’m still helping soldiers but it’s extended into various branches.”
She believes her history of having served in the armed forces helps give her the qualifications necessary for this position.
“Being a veteran I can relate to most of the people that come in here,” King said. “Having a medical background helps out a lot. I can kind of look at them and kind of know what is going on in their body, so I think being a veteran and a medic really helps in this position.”
Her current goal is to give the veterans in McMinn County a purpose again.
“A lot of times when we get out of the service we don’t have that,” she stated. “I want to reach as many as I can along with Susan Peglow and make sure that they are not alone.”
King is a graduate of McMinn County High School and studied nursing at Chattanooga State.
She acquired her Emergency Medical Technician license while serving in the military, as well as additional education and licenses through online colleges.
King served in the National Guard for nine years starting in 2009 and served as an EMT.
Upon leaving the service, she acquired a job at Amazon where she stayed until she started working at the veterans service office.
She is associated with several organizations as well such as the American Poultry Association, Pick Tennessee, the Farmer Veteran Coalition, farm based education learning and more.
She stated that her mother and father have been very supportive of her entire career.
King extended a welcome to any veterans in the area to contact her office for support.
“If there are any veterans in the area and they have never been in to see anybody or feel like they are by themselves then they need to reach out to us,” she expressed. “It can be by phone call, or email, or at the veterans boot camp. Veterans need hobbies to help give them purpose.”
