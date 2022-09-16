While specific details aren’t available yet, a recent broadband expansion is expected to have a significant impact on McMinn County.
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced $446,770,282 in grant monies going toward broadband internet expansion across 58 counties in Tennessee. Of that, $20,429,809 is being granted to Charter Communications to serve six counties, including McMinn.
While he doesn’t know yet what areas this expansion will primarily affect, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said this is expected to provide broadband to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved areas locally.
“That makes a huge inroad into the unserved and underserved,” Gentry said, noting there are more than 30,000 total parcels of property in the county. He added that the original plan presented by Charter before the announcement would have affected around 3,500 homes and businesses.
“I’m very pleased to see that’s grown,” he said.
Gentry said he’s working to find out exactly what roads this will affect and that he has “not seen the final approved area yet.”
However it pans out, though, he said this is a good thing for the county.
“I think it’s exciting,” Gentry said. “We heard loud and clear from the citizens that this was a priority. We are very fortunate and pleased to be one of the projects that was selected.”
For this funding, the state received 218 applications and more than $1.2 billion in requests.
“I appreciate the state of Tennessee — that was their allocation,” Gentry said of the money that was doled out. “I appreciate the state seeing that need and allowing companies to partner with them.”
There will be matching funds allotted to this project, as the McMinn County Commission has pledged up to $3 million to match any grant funding. Gentry added that this will be high quality internet being provided through the grant.
“It will not be diluted, it will be strong,” he said. “It will be high speed, fiber-based internet.”
That is important in this day and age, he added.
“So much is being done remotely,” Gentry said. “If you want to be competitive as a county, you have to have broadband capability.”
Since this will likely not fix all broadband issues in the county, Gentry said he and the commissioners will continue their focus on expansion, whether that be with Charter, Athens Utilities Board (AUB) or Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC).
“We’ll continue to work with whoever can fill in the gaps,” Gentry said.
According to the state news release, the U.S. Department of the Treasury previously defined “unserved areas” as lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. However, due to the increasing demands of the digital age, any connection that provides lower than 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed is now deemed “unserved.”
In consideration of this new definition, it was noted that application priority was still given to those with the lowest internet speeds, but all applications under this new definition of “unserved” were considered.
