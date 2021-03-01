Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) has scheduled a number of town hall information sessions for the Advanced Technologies Institute (ATI) throughout the month of March.
The Cleveland session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 at 8:30 a.m. in the Technology Building Room T-132 on main campus. Additional town halls have been scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at 12:30 p.m. at the Athens Center and Thursday, March 18, at 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Center.
Participants have the option of attending the sessions in-person or virtually through zoom. The ATI blends classroom instruction with on-site manufacturing experience at various industry partner sites. Classes such as Electrical Components, Mechanical Components & Electric Motors, Electro-Pneumatic & Hydraulic Control, and Digital Fundamentals and PLCs are offered, among numerous other courses geared toward a career in the manufacturing industry.
Upon completion of the program, graduates will earn an associate degree in mechatronics technology. For those students interested in an engineering/STEAM path, this will be an easy transition to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) or University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), according to CSCC officials.
“The ATI is an exciting program that puts Cleveland State students to work on the days that they aren’t going to school,” stated Larissa Coleman, GIVE Grant coordinator. “It is a true co-education partnership with leading local industry. The ATI prepares students for the workforce not only with hands-on training, but soft-skills such as interviewing, communication skills and people skills.
“The purpose of the town hall information sessions it to spread the word about Cleveland State’s ATI and the partnerships we are forming. The ATI is designed to build a strong workforce for our five-county service area. Cleveland State will have several industry partners present to discuss their experiences with the ATI.” Students in the ATI are able to choose from concentrations such as Computer Information Technology, Mechatronics Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, Electrical Electromechanical Technology, Engineering Systems Technology, HVAC and Refrigeration and Welding.
In order to be selected, candidates are asked to submit an application for the college as well as a separate application for the ATI.
These prospective students are selectively chosen and accepted based on academic success, ACT/SAT scores, written essay and commitment to work in a team and problem-solving environment. For more information on Cleveland State’s ATI, visit the website at mycs.cc/ATI
To RSVP for one of the town halls, contact Larissa Coleman at 423-614-8749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.