The Meigs Decatur Public Library will hold its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
There will be fiction, non-fiction, teen, young adult, children, how-to and history books available, as well as puzzles and movies.
This event is sponsored by the Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library.
Etowah Carnegie Library will be serving lunch to children under 18 during October break.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 10, through through Friday, Oct. 14, and on Monday, Oct. 17. Meals are provided by the Athens YMCA.
For more information about library programs, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
The Hope Center in Athens is recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Purple Thursday on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Participants are asked to wear purple on that day in honor of domestic violence survivors and then share photos of themselves, friends, family and co-workers on Facebook and Instagram with #PurpleThursday and tagging The Hope Center.
The Hope Center is also asking that participants send their photos to presswoodk99@thehopecenterinc.com so they can be shared on the center’s social media.
For more information, call Kellie Presswood at 423-745-5289.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street notice:
The following streets will be occupied by runners, walkers, and spectators from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8: Jackson Street, Cook Drive, Madison Avenue, McMinn Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Keith Lane, Powers Path, Park Street, S. White Street, and Bank Street. The purpose of this notice is for the CASA Run for the Child 5K at Pumpkintown.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 25. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Madison Avenue, from Hill Street to Green Street
• Washington Avenue, from Church Street to Green Street
• Hornsby Street, from Church Street to Green Street
• White Street, from College Street to Bank Street
• N. Jackson Street, from College Street to Highway 30
• Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue
• Baxter Street, from Washington Avenue to Highway 30
These closures will be from Friday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the 2022 Pumpkintown Festival.
Detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Arts & Crafts Festival was postponed due to the incoming hurricane.
As a result, the Friends of the Etowah Carnegie Library are postponing their special book sale, as well.
The original date for the sale was Saturday, Oct. 1. Details will be released when a new date has been set.
The City of Niota is holding a new event that will last over several months or as long as interest is shown by the community and surrounding areas.
A series of informational sessions are planned to begin at 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot just prior to the 6 p.m. bingo game. The public is invited to attend and learn about the area.
Anyone who stays for bingo will have a chance to win some prizes. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The guests for the fourth session on Oct. 7 will be McMinn County Mayor John Gentry
and State Rep. Mark Cochran.
The Decatur Cemetery Corporation will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Meigs County Historical Museum, located at 200 Smith Avenue in Decatur.
All those interested are invited to attend.
The McMinn County NAACP is hosting a forum for Athens City Council candidates and Athens City School Board candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Athens City Middle School, located at 200 Keith Lane in Athens.
The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.
All eligible candidates for Athens City Council and Athens City School Board have been invited to attend. Each candidate who attends will have the opportunity to present his/her platform to the audience.
Athens city residents who are eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election are encouraged to attend this forum. Guests will have the opportunity to submit written questions and hear responses from the candidates.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 5 and 6, and the loading zone on Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling. This closing is continuous throughout the project.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
