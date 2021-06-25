The Town of Decatur has received a grant to create a dog park within the city limits.
The city received a $25,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation with the intent of building a new dog park on land the city owns near Meigs County High School.
“This should be enough to make Decatur a great dog park,” said Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith. “The plan is to use the $25,000 that we were awarded to completely fund the dog park, however once we get into the construction and pricing things out we will determine if we need more funds but I believe the $25,000 will provide us plenty of funding for a great park.”
Smith expressed her excitement for receiving the grant and being able to supply the town with a dog park.
“Part of the application process was community input and that included a Facebook post where we asked people to share the post and share pictures of their dogs along with their excitement for the idea of Decatur receiving the funds and getting a dog park. We had an overwhelming response,” Smith said. “That was part of the selection process for the grant so our community helped the town receive the grant.”
Smith expressed her gratitude to the public for their assistance in the town receiving the grant.
“We are very excited, I think this is going to be a great resource to the town,” she expressed. “I look forward to seeing dog owners have a place to take their dogs to and socialize with other dog lovers and we think this will be a great little park for us.”
Decatur City Mayor Jeremy Bivens expressed his excitement for the Town of Decatur to be given the opportunity to construct a dog park for its citizens.
“I am grateful that the funding opportunity was available from a private donation fund that requires no taxpayer dollar match,” Bivens said. “It is the perfect scenario for Decatur to make the move to build a dog park now.”
It was announced on Friday, June 18 that Decatur was one of 15 winners of the Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash grant.
Dozens of communities competed to win a $25,000 grant to build or improve an existing dog park in their community.
“Jenny (Boyd) and I love to see the enthusiasm for our pets from so many Tennessee communities who competed for these grants,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation with his wife Jenny. “We are honored to support them in their work. We have been impressed with the dozens of parks built from Dog Park Dash grants over the last three years and cannot wait to see how these new winners make their communities a better place for people and pets.”
There were six winners in the East Tennessee region this round, with Decatur and Sweetwater featured in the local area.
In 2018, the Boyd Foundation announced a commitment of $3 million and launched the Dog Park Dash to build 100 dog parks across the state of Tennessee.
The City of Sweetwater also has plans to have their dog park constructed soon with the acquisition of this grant.
“We just got awarded the grant on the 18th, so as soon as I hear back from the Boyd Foundation, who is sponsoring the grant, for a timeline then we we will have more information,” Sweetwater Community Development Coordinator Ashley Meyer said.
Meyer hopes to have the project started within the next six months.
“We do not currently have a specific date that we would like the project completed by. I am still waiting for more information from the foundation,” she noted.
According to Meyer, they have a few locations in mind to place the new dog park.
“We are looking at a half acre lot close to the parks and recreation center,” she stated. “There are two or three different sites that we are looking at, but we are hoping to do at least half an acre to maybe a full acre.”
There are additional amenities they are looking for to give additional quality of life features to the park.
“We are looking at getting pricing for pet refreshment fountains, benches and agility courses,” Meyer said. “All of that depends on the size of the park, but we will hopefully have waste stations, a water feature and we will do an agility feature for the dogs but the size of that feature will be determined by the size of the park.”
