At the November 2022 VEC Customers Share board meeting, local organizations in McMinn and Meigs counties were awarded $5,000 in grants.
Organizations receiving funds included the McMinn Foster Care Association ($1,000), Meigs High History Club ($1,000), Calhoun Elementary School Attendance Matters Initiative ($600), United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties ($600), Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region, Inc. - McMinn County ($400), Decatur Civitan Club ($300), E.G. Fisher Public Library ($300), Meigs County FFA Alumni ($200), Meigs County Football Booster Club ($200), Meigs County Girls Basketball Booster Club ($200), Meigs North Elementary PTO ($100), and Gamma Zeta Teachers Society ($100).
VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has donated more than $7.5 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area. VEC Customers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar. VEC Customers Share individual customer contributions average a little more than $5 per year. The extra change is collected monthly and distributed by a volunteer board of directors representing each service area.
