The Etowah Arts Commission is currently putting together plans for the upcoming Cousin Jake Festival that will take place in March.
According to Etowah Arts Commission President Destiny Arena, the event is currently scheduled to take place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.
“This is going to be our 28th festival with Friday night holding the John Studdard Memorial Gospel Concert and the Cousin Jake Bluegrass Festival will follow the next day,” Arena said. “We currently have six bands planned to play during the event.”
The bands currently planned to perform during the Cousin Jake Festival are: Just Us, Journey Home, Mountain Cove, Valley Grass Express, Appalachian Smoke, and Misty River.
“I’m very excited for the event,” Arena expressed. “I love music and I’m sure this is going to be a blast. It’s also nice that we get to use the Gem Theatre. It’s always special when you get to go to the theater, especially for something like this, and it really seems that the community really looks forward to this. So I can’t wait to get there to meet new people and enjoy some good music.”
Arena believes it’s very important to host art based events.
“If nobody hosts events like this then the art kind of dies,” she said. “With bluegrass music like this, it isn’t something that you typically hear on mainstream radio stations and the like so we definitely want to keep it alive and keep it interesting to the next generation.”
Looking at a community aspect, Arena believes the citizens of Etowah put a lot of value on the event.
“It’s been running for 28 years now and it’s pretty popular,” Arena stated. “I know that this event is highly anticipated with people and I really hope the next generation will grasp hold of this and keep it going.”
In addition to keeping the music alive, she believes that it helps the artists themselves express their love and enjoyment.
“As an artist it is always good to play and it doesn’t really matter where you are going so long as you get to play,” she stated. “I think it’s really good for them to come out to places like Etowah and express their music in an area where we don’t really get a lot of concerts and similar events.”
Those who wish to support the arts commission can do so by participating in the events or becoming a friend of the arts.
“If you are a friend of the arts you get a newsletter and we are accepting donations all the time for those who would like to continue supporting the commission,” she noted. “If you want to become a friend of the arts you can come to the arts commission and pick up a letter from us that has an envelope inside that can be turned in at their earliest convenience.”
Arena expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to help support Etowah and the arts as the new arts commission president.
“I’m honored to be a part of this,” she expressed. “This is my first year with this position and I’m honored to serve the community in this way and I’m excited to meet new people and see what all we can offer the City of Etowah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.