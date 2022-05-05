Public meetings May 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NiotaCity commission will hold a work session on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Building, followed by the monthly commission meeting at 6 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Work Session Commission Meeting Building Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Twelve arrested, four more sought in multi-agency drug investigation Ocoee Whitewater Center a total loss in Tuesday fire Jury finds unanimously in favor of Athens in Whiting lawsuit Police reports for Saturday, April 30, 2022 Fatality reported in early morning Etowah house fire Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
