CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will be at the Lowe’s in Athens on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All patients must wear a mask and are asked to bring their own if they have one. A mask will be provided if a patient does not already have one.
Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of your lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular X-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms.
This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than 10 minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening.
The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20%, according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Factors that people you at high risk of developing lung cancer include:
• Age 50 or greater
• Smoking history
• Family history of cancer
• Exposure to cancer causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.)
Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening.
Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening.
If anyone feels they are at risk, they can call CHI Memorial at 423-495-5864 to discuss if a lung screening is right or to schedule an appointment.
Lowe’s is located at 1751 Congress Parkway in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.