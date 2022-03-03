A McMinn County native has received an award for his designs in the newest Pixar film, “Soul.”
Michael Watson II currently lives in California but he was born and raised in Athens.
He is also the founder of Hue Unlimited, which is a multicultural creative agency.
“I founded it as this ‘one man show’ but I wrote over and over again on my vision board, ‘Hue is a collective,’ and that was before I had partners,” Watson recalled. “A couple years later I ended up partnering with a really good friend from Arkansas and that was kind of the next phase and evolution of the company that really took things to the next level.”
Today, Hue Unlimited works for a variety of large name companies and corporations.
“Everything we do is an experience,” he expressed. “We build brands, voices and content that is aspirational to audiences that look like us and also audiences that see things like us and aspire to see an endless future for creators.”
During the pandemic, Hue Unlimited collaborated with Disney and Pixar for the movie “Soul.”
“We hand-selected four emerging artists from around the country and we led the creative direction in crafting the original inspired-by products for the movie and titled it the ‘Made with Soul Collection’ and that featured artwork is all designed by black artists,” Watson said. “In addition to leading that, our direction for the project, I actually illustrated the title logos as well on my end.”
Hue Unlimited curated 80+ products that were released online at all of the Disney stores and at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
“At both theme parks in Florida and California we actually have our own Hue installation around the campaign still in the parks,” he noted. “We ended up winning a Clio Award for Innovation and Creative Excellence on this collaboration, which is a really big deal in advertising and in the design world, so it is nice to be known among some of the biggest names in the world.”
Watson stated winning the award was very exciting and humbling to him.
“Coming from where we are from, you don’t really see a lot of opportunities like this. You don’t really see a lot of outcomes like this, so I don’t take any of these things lightly,” he said. “My goal is not just experiencing my own version of success and happiness in my life on my own terms but being able to really inspire others to let them know that anything truly is possible no matter where you come from or what limitations you think are in front of you.”
He believes that drive helps further the passion of his own artistic career.
“First of all, everything came from God in terms of my vision and being able to see things from a special lens,” he noted. “From my family, to my foundation, to my core, to my vision — that is really what drives everything. We wake up every morning and really focus on the intention that we are making sure that it is leading what we do and how this will affect the greater outcome of the things that we would like to see better in this world.”
He continues to aspire to greater accomplishments both with his career and personal life.
“It has been about a 12 year journey — I graduated from McMinn County High School in 2009, so right when I got to college at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) I hit the ground running when it came to experiencing things and meeting up with people in Nashville and other places just trying to get my career started by any means possible,” he recalled. “Now we work with some of the biggest artists and names in the world, from Samsung to Machine Gun Kelly to Anderson .Paak. So I’m really excited about those artists and those brands that we have continued to build great relationships with and have had great success with, but I’m really excited about our new project that will be announced in the coming months. We actually partnered with one of the biggest music companies in the world on a project that is going to be life changing in more ways than one and that is what I am really looking forward to.”
Reflecting on his past, he believes his parents are the source that started his artistic journey.
“I have always been an artist since the beginning. I would always do coloring contests and really be super hyper-focused and committed to doing that, so in school and out that was always a super big passion of mine but I would also say that my parents both sowed into my journey,” he expressed. “My dad was walking around with this giant camcorder and he would go and record and capture moments and I look now and what I’m being paid to do is capture these moments for other people and other brands. I can’t take the credit for stuff like that because my parents sowed the seeds of ‘capture the moment’ and to make and experience out of everything so those seeds that were sown, I would definitely attribute that to my foundational core.”
He believes his work completely encompasses all of his hobbies.
“I have designed my life so that my hobbies are what I work on every day,” he expressed. “Taking photos, sketching, traveling, all of these different things that lead to discovery and experiencing new things are my biggest hobbies.”
