Three people were transported by air to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening.
At around 5:48 p.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) received a call of a crash involving an ambulance and a car at Highway 11 and County Road 114.
According to THP officials, the Pontiac car was traveling east on County Road 114 and attempting to cross Highway 11, while the American Medical Service (AMR) ambulance was heading south on Highway 11, transporting a patient.
According to THP, the ambulance did have its emergency equipment (lights and siren) on at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the Pontiac and two minor passengers were transported to Erlanger Medical Center by air.
No more information was available at press time.
