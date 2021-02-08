Valley Christian Academy held its inaugural archery tournament on Saturday and 16 students took part.
The tournament was held inside of the auditorium of Eastanallee Baptist Church.
“Valley Christian Academy is a private school for Kindergarten through 8th grade,” said Church Administrator and Financial Treasurer of the School Terry Patrick. “In addition to academic excellence we offer a lot of life science type classes and one of the things that we are doing this semester is archery.”
Students from 5th grade through 8th grades were eligible to participate in the archery competition.
“Students in 5th through 8th grade, over the past nine weeks, have had an archery class a couple of days a week that was taught by a few volunteers that have come in,” Patrick stated. “Larry Lane, who taught in the city school system for many years, and David Crews, who came as a volunteer, and Lewis Tigg, who is our custodian ... They all really teach the class.”
According to Patrick, the tournament was a way for the students to “show off their skills” to their parents.
“It is just a little different for a school to offer archery as a class,” expressed Patrick. “We just wanted to show the community some of the offerings that we have here at the school.”
He believes the archery experience will help the students build self confidence in learning a new skill, along with the ability for the students to show their growth in that skill to their parents.
“I think this teaches skills of leadership, competitiveness and fair play, which those skills always translate into skills that will help people serve in the community,” Patrick said. “Events like this also show the community that we have a school available as an option, should parents choose so, but we wanted to let the surrounding community know that Valley Christian Academy is a school option if they are looking for a school to send their children to.”
Valley Christian Academy Principal Jeff Anderson added that he thought the competition was successful.
“I think this is great,” said Anderson. “I think the students love it. It is relatively new and, though a lot of people don’t really think about it, archery can teach a lot of life lessons as well, so with the first tournament here I believe it will grow.”
He noted this was the first athletic sport at the school and added that he has plans for a few more coming next fall.
“We have a great school and we are looking to add students always,” Anderson expressed. “I know VCA is out of the way, but that is one thing that makes us unique and different and it is a great place for people to learn.”
Patrick pointed out that this is part of the school’s attempt to offer a variety of fields for students to learn about.
“We are really happy to be a part of the community here and really happy to be able to serve our community in any way,” Patrick expressed. “Our school is unique because we offer life skills that we call life science, such as offering them etiquette, making their beds, survival skills such as building a fire if they are in the woods ... we pride ourselves on a lot of life skills as well as academic excellence.”
