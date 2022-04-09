City of Etowah officials are hoping to add multi-modal infrastructure along with recreational complexes and more in their future plans for the town.
The topic was discussed during the City of Etowah Strategic Planning Workshop that was held last Thursday at the Etowah Community Center.
The planning retreat was an event that allowed the citizens of Etowah to join the town’s elected officials in addressing the current state of the city as well as express their hopes for the future of the town.
The Southeast Tennessee Development District helped the city come up with a list of opportunities the city could explore while planning for the future.
During the meeting, the topic of allowing the city to help with the start of small businesses arose, prompting Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood to speak about one of the weaknesses the town currently has.
“We can’t have small business downtown because we don’t have parking for it,” he noted. “I think if there is one thing that prevents it from growing is that there isn’t adequate parking.”
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair agreed that it was a problem, however he expressed his view that it doesn’t stop consumers in other areas from parking somewhere and walking down streets.
SETDD Executive Director Beth Jones stated that parking and walkability is currently an area of opportunity for the city.
“You have to remember that in our past, shopping centers, towns, everything was designed around cars,” Jones noted. “If you are going to look into downtown parking then I beg you to look into multi-modal and walkability because you don’t want to make things so convenient that people can just dash and go from one door. What you would like to do is have people walk past other businesses so that they might see other things that interest them.”
Multi-modal transportation consists of categories such as sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle routes, electric scooter usage and more.
“This is happening and as people get older and they are not as mobile then you will want them to be able to use their scooters downtown or more,” she noted. “The reason I mention this to the council is because outside of the money that you already know about, in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, there is more money than has ever been there before to help small rural cities plan and implement multi-modal and other stuff and it does not have to flow through the Tennessee Department of Transportation.”
Following suit with the idea of multi-modal, citizens that participated in the meeting brought up the possibility of adding a greenway into the town that would connect specific places of interest such as the community center and schools, allowing additional methods to reach the locations without the use of vehicles.
“I don’t know if you all realize how many years it took to get the public buy in for the Eureka Trail. I have been very privileged to work on a number of different greenways, including the one in Hixson, and some of these ended up being the single points of pride for a lot of these communities,” Jones expressed.
“But we are in Appalachia, we honor our landlines, so if all of a sudden you tell me there is going to be a trail that runs near my private property it does raise a lot of concerns and issues. I’d recommend if you have a route in mind that you bring in land owners and help them understand that this will raise their property value, that these are very secure locations and are the most treasured properties in this country, but it is an educational process.”
