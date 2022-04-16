A lifetime of dedication was rewarded with success on Wednesday as The Daily Post-Athenian’s Golden Egg has been found.
Morgan Finney, her daughters Brooklyn and Braylin, and her niece Chloe Monroe received their $250 reward on Thursday after uncovering the egg in a brushy area on Maple Street between the Athens Small Animal Hospital and the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ office.
The foursome described themselves as “happy, excited, very thrilled and shocked” to have found the egg and for Morgan, it was the payoff to a lifetime of hunting.
“I look every year,” she said. “I’ve been looking for it as long as I can remember. My dad and uncle used to look for clues with me.”
The search for the egg began on Tuesday, April 5, and the family found it at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Morgan said the clues that made her sure of the location were that it was near a flag and that it would “crack your bones.”
“I was determined (Wednesday),” she said.
When they picked up the latest edition of the The DPA and saw the clues, they made their way to Maple Street and restarted the search.
Morgan and Brooklyn began going through bushes and trees in the area, but it was Chloe who first laid eyes on the egg.
“I still can’t believe we found it,” Morgan said. “My whole body was shaking. I knew it was there.”
“I started jumping up and down,” Chloe added of the moment that she discovered it.
Morgan said neither her father nor uncle are still alive, but they would be proud of this moment.
“It was definitely a lifetime of memories, that’s for sure,” Morgan said. “They’d be happy we found it.”
She said even if they had never won the hunt, there would still be positives that came out of the efforts.
“Even if we never found it, we made memories,” she said.
Morgan said that Chloe and Brooklyn will split the prize money and both of them have some plans for the cash.
“I’m going to save it,” Chloe said.
“I’m going to save it or spend it on something I like,” Brooklyn added.
Morgan said the monetary reward was secondary to her.
“It wasn’t about that for me, I just wanted to find the egg,” she said.
Now that her goal is complete, Morgan said she and her family plan to continue looking, even if they won’t cash in again.
“I’ve already thought about it,” she said. “If we get close, I don’t think it’d be fair for us to get it again. We’d help other people out.”
