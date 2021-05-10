In the Friday, May 7 edition of The DPA, a story entitled “Southern Company takes ownership of local methane recovery facility,” it was reported that Southern Company Gas was taking ownership of the Meadow Branch Landfill Methane Recovery facility. The facility was actually already owned by PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary. Control was shifted from PowerSecure to another Southern Company subsidiary, Southern Company Gas and its new Southern Company Gas Renewables business, instead of ownership changing hands. The DPA regrets the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.
