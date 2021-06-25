Starr Regional Medical Center recently announced that Jonathan Moore, RN, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award, according to officials, “recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touch the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.”
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Starr Regional Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said John McLain, CEO of Starr Regional Medical Center.
“We are extremely proud to recognize Jonathan for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Moore was nominated for the award by colleagues for his “relentless pursuit for excellence in patient care and his kind and compassionate spirit.”
He is the assistant director of the Starr Regional Medical Center emergency departments and serves as certified chest pain center coordinator for Starr Regional’s Athens and Etowah facilities. Outside of Starr Regional, Moore serves the community as the assistant medical examiner, responding to death scenes and performing investigations alongside the county medical examiner.
Each hospital winner, including Moore, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville in August, to which Moore and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
