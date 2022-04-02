A career in law enforcement spanning three decades has led to the position of chief of police for Scott Hicks.
The former Madisonville Police Department officer was named the new police chief for the City of Etowah earlier this week. The hire comes following a search that resulted from the resignation of former Chief Daniel Hampton.
Hicks expressed his excitement of being the new chief of police for Etowah.
“I’m very excited,” Hicks said. “I have a great group of guys in here and I think we are going to do great things together.”
He became interested in the position as a way for him to progress from his previous position as a law enforcement officer for the City of Madisonville.
“This was a way for me to move up,” he stated. “I’ve been in law enforcement on and off for 30 years and I reached as far as I could go with the department I was with, so this was an opportunity for me to advance in my career.”
Moving forward he hopes to use his department to help the City of Etowah grow.
“I want to make the City of Etowah a place where people will want to come to work and have a good time,” Hicks expressed. “I want to make this a family thing and have a great police force all together.”
Upon graduating high school, Hicks acquired an associate’s degree in Electronics Engineering and graduated top of the class from the police academy in 2012, along with a variety of other training necessary for his law enforcement career.
“I started out in 1991 working for the sheriff’s department in Monroe County. I left there in 1995 and tried to use my degree and most of those jobs fizzled out or moved off to a different place,” Hicks recalled. “I always ended up back in law enforcement but that has also always been a passion of mine. So I came back in 2010 and went full-time with the City of Madisonville and now I’m here.”
His hobbies include riding his motorcycle, playing golf and spending time with his family.
“I would like to thank the citizens and community of Etowah for giving me the opportunity to serve them as their chief of police,” Hicks expressed. “Hopefully I do a job that is well deserved and is noticed by the people. I hope to keep my team happy and as we move forward and progress the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.