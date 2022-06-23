Athens Area Council for the Arts and Athens Community Theatre will present three performances of “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS,” performed by campers in the one-week-long Jr. Musical Theatre Camp starting Friday.
Performances of the 30-minute musical are Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 25, at noon and 2 p.m. in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center.
Jr. Musical Theatre Camp 2022 is AACA’s second summer arts program directed by Melonie Carideo, a longtime Athens Community Theatre leader. Thirty students in grades K-6 are spending the week learning about theater show, playing theatre games, and producing the short musical.
“Putting together a 30-minute musical is a tall order,” said Carideo, “and we have some dynamite kids and a fantastic team who are going to make this a fun, precious show.”
The cast comes from McMinn and surrounding counties, and even as far as Signal Mountain:
• Cruella De Vil — Georgia Sumner
• Roger — Tyler Jacobs
• Anita — Susannah Coe
• Horace — Mia Duggan
• Jasper — Lucy Coe
• Perdita — Betsy Jackson
• Pongo — Mollie Roderick
• Lucky — Landry McDonald
• Patch — Elyssa Seals
• Penny — Ella Jacobs
• Pepper — Sloane Shepherd
• Nanny — Zoe Randolph
• Dogs of London — Alison Arnett, Layna Delph, Emily Duggan, Lauren Duggan, Alice Kelley, Celia Kelley, Brynlee Meadows, Elyssa Seals
Staff is available to answer questions via telephone at 423-745-8781 or in person at 320 North White Street during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
