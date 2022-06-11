The state is seeking the death penalty against two people accused of a quadruple murder last year.
Curtis D. Smith, 38, of Etowah, and Jazzmine J. Hall, 27, of Athens, were arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after being accused of killing four people after an altercation on County Road 60.
At the time, officers with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on County Road 60, west of Riceville, just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, on a report of a shooting of multiple people. Upon arrival, the officers discovered two witnesses who had escaped the shooting scene and directed the officers to the residence.
At the home, deputies found four people, one adult male and three adult females, who were dead from gunshot wounds.
“It appears that there were initially six people present at the residence when a male suspect and a female suspect arrived after 8 a.m.,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said at the time.
“There was some kind of dispute that took place between the female suspect and the male victim over a 10-month-old whom they are the parents of. At some point, the dispute turned violent and the four victims were shot. One witness escaped and the other pretended to be injured and survived. The suspects then took the child and left the scene.”
Smith was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder. Hall was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder.
It was said at the time by 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump that this was unprecedented in this district.
Now, Crump is intending to seek the death penalty against both.
His grounds for pursuing the death penalty are based on the following portions of Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-204:
• “The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to two or more persons, other than the victim murdered, during the act of murder”
• “The murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution of the defendant or another”
• “The murder was knowingly committed, solicited, directed or aided by the defendant, while the defendant had a substantial role in committing or attempting to commit … first degree murder …”
• “The defendant committed ‘mass murder,’ which is defined as the murder of three or more persons, whether committed during a single criminal episode or at different times within a 48 month period”
