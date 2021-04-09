When the McMinn Higher Education Center opens later this month, Cleveland State Community College officials are hoping to start the process of expanding their offerings at the Athens campus.
CSCC President Dr. Bill Seymour said that acquiring a new building in Athens for Cleveland State has been a part of their plan for the past six years.
“We are very excited to be fulfilling that goal,” Seymour said. “We want to increase our ability to serve our service area, which is a five county area. Given the location in Athens we will be able to serve people in McMinn, Meigs and Monroe in a bigger way.”
He noted the new facility will be larger than what they currently have for Athens.
“We are adding classrooms, including laboratories for chemistry and biology, which will allow us to greatly expand the number of programs that students can complete by attending only in Athens,” he noted. “We are increasing the number of programs that can be completed in Athens by 40% and that helps us increase our influence within the five counties that we serve and as a community college we are wanting to make sure that we are doing the best job we can in terms of strengthening higher education and supporting workforce and economic development.”
They plan on having a grand opening ceremony on May 21.
Cleveland State also plans on hosting summer school classes in the new facility starting on June 1.
Seymour believes the partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the University of Tennessee agriculture extension for the building is very unique.
“I don’t know of any partnership like that in the state ... to bring together three very different higher education institutions with different missions and serving different people with different degrees,” Seymour said. “We are very happy to be expanding our partnership with TCAT Athens and forming a partnership with McMinn UT extension office is a very unique combination.”
Seymour stated that his hopes for the new facility are to reach out to more people within Cleveland State’s service area.
“I think the best way to describe this building is that it is all about opportunity and this is really going to strengthen our ability provide those opportunities to the citizens that live in our region,” Seymour expressed. “It is about opportunity, about education, about jobs and I can’t think of anything better that is needed today in our economy, in our society, that we will be able to use this partnership to provide those opportunities.”
