A principal and secretary of a local private school have had more charges brought against them in a sexual assault investigation after a recent indictment.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced over the weekend that two staff members of Liberty Christian Academy have been arrested and charged with additional charges stemming from an ongoing investigation of sexual assault.
According to Guy, detectives began an investigation last August after receiving a complaint of a series of incidents that allegedly occurred that involved staff members at Liberty Christian Academy on Highway 11, south of Athens.
As a result of the initial investigation, Jason L. Kennedy, 46, of County Road 172, Athens, was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor and Brittany Branham, 28, of County Road 172, Athens, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.
“As the investigation has continued, four additional victims have been identified,” Guy said. “These latest victims involve incidents dating as far back as 1996. Detectives presented these new cases to the McMinn County Grand Jury last week, which returned additional criminal indictments on Kennedy and Branham. Of the total five victims, one was unrelated to Liberty Christian Academy and four were students at Liberty Christian Academy.”
The January grand jury, meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, indicted Kennedy on solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, aggravated sexual battery, continual sexual abuse of a child (two counts) and sexual battery by an authority figure (four counts) — all related to the new victims. Branham was indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor related to the initial victim in the August investigation.
Kennedy is the principal and a teacher at Liberty Christian Academy, Branham is a secretary and home school coordinator at the school. Both were booked into the McMinn County Jail on Tuesday, Kennedy on a $400,000 bond and Branham made bond stipulations and was released after booking.
Guy asked any other possible victims to reach out to Det. Doug Reed at the sheriff’s office at 423-745-5620 or by e-mail at dreed@mcminncountytn.gov
