MyRide McMinn and the McMinn Senior Activity Center are seeking to make it easier for local senior citizens to travel from place to place with a new transportation program in McMinn County.
Beginning in October, MyRide McMinn is set to provide assisted door-to-door transportation services to the region’s residents age 60 and above in an effort to bring the community additional independence and an improved quality of life.
“Our goal is to provide friendly, assisted transportation to and from destinations within McMinn County. We do not wish to take the place of already existing transportation options in and around McMinn County,” said Diane Hutsell, transportation coordinator for the MyRide McMinn Program. “We want to be another option for those seniors who are looking for a more personalized ride to keep them active and enhance their daily lives. Not only will our seniors have the freedom to live their lives, the volunteer drivers will also provide important socialization opportunities and wellness checks for seniors who may live alone.”
MyRide McMinn a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service made possible with the support of volunteer drivers who use their personal vehicles to carry McMinn County seniors to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments, banks, as well as grocery and drug stores.
Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to those needing transportation to doctor and medical appointments.
“To accomplish this goal, we need help from people in all of our communities across McMinn County,” said Hutsell. “Supporting MyRide McMinn is a way of truly giving back and showing support for McMinn County’s older adults.”
Riders will pay a $25 annual membership fee and then pay a small fee for the first-round trip and a $1 for each additional stop. For seniors who are unable to afford the annual membership fee, MyRide McMinn will offer a scholarship program.
All MyRide McMinn volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. Additionally, MyRide volunteers are covered under additional auto, medical and liability insurance for volunteers. Drivers are also safeguarded by state and federal volunteer protection laws.
“Even though we will not be scheduling our first MyRide trip until October we encourage anyone who is interested in being a rider, a volunteer or would like to sponsor the scholarship program to call us anytime,” said Hutsell.
For more information on MyRide McMinn, call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
Myride McMinn is supported by the Southeast Tennessee Development District Area Agency on Aging and Disability and coordinated through the McMinn Senior Activity Center.
The Davidson County Chancery Court provides the funding for MyRide, Part III from the Senior Trust/Elder Trust settlement (Case No. 11-1548-III) and through a contract administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
