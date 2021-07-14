A 911 dispatcher has been officially recognized as a hero by Meigs County for her efforts during an emergency call.
Karrisa Cardner was honored during the county commission workshop on July 8 for providing CPR instructions over the phone on May 1 that saved a 25 year old man who wasn’t breathing.
She was awarded a 911 Dispatcher Heroism Resolution that explained that the tele-communicator CPR law went into effect on Jan. 1 in Tennessee, which requires all 911 operators or dispatchers across Tennessee to be trained in CPR.
The resolution continued that the “new T-CPR law and proper training provided Karissa the ability to become the lifeline and ultimately resulted in a life being saved. Therefore, be it resolved, that this life saving event deems Karissa Cardner a hero. Be it further resolved that the Meigs County Commissioners would like to recognize and honor 911 Dispatcher Karissa Cardner for her dedication and heroic action that resulted in saving a life.”
Meigs County Mayor Bill James believes that Cardner couldn’t be praised enough for her efforts.
“It is amazing that our state legislature had foresight enough to pass this resolution so that our 911 responders would have the ability to do this,” he expressed. “She is a hero because when you save somebody’s life it is very commendable.”
He believes her actions mean a lot to the community of Meigs County.
“Now people know that when they call 911 on a problem like this that somebody is going to have the ability to help them do CPR,” he noted. “I think our congressmen really had the foresight to really see the need for this ... So I think it really means a lot to our community to know that when they call 911 they will have somebody that will be able to help them.”
James also announced plans for a CPR course and encouraged the citizens of Meigs County to partake in CPR classes should the opportunity present itself.
“I need to do a repeat course on it so that I will be able to perform CPR,” he stated. “We have defibrillators throughout our courthouse and I’d like to get Tony Finnell, our emergency management coordinator, to give us a class on it and fill us in with the proper way to use it as well as a CPR class too. I’d also like to get him to follow up on this and coordinate a community CPR class as well.”
Cardner also recalled the day she helped provide the CPR instructions over the phone.
“I got a call of a 25 year old male that was unresponsive and there was somebody there on scene who was confident enough to do CPR on the patient,” she recalled. “I helped walk them through it and when the officer got there, he took over CPR until EMS got to the scene.”
She believes the law requiring 911 operators and dispatchers to know CPR is a good thing.
“I think it helps and I am glad that we are able to do it now,” she expressed. “I’m just really glad that I was able to help (during the situation).”
