Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members. Shown here (clockwise from top left) are: Olga Uribe, MD, Athens Women’s Clinic; Joseph Lauterbach, MD, Athens Women’s Clinic; John Asbury, CRNA, Starr Regional Medical Center; Russell Long, CRNA, Starr Regional Medical Center; and J. Kirk Bass, MD, UT Regional Perinatal Program.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members. Shown here (clockwise from bottom left) are: Olga Uribe, MD, Athens Women’s Clinic; Joseph Lauterbach, MD, Athens Women’s Clinic; Jennifer Lipps, CNM, Athens Women’s Clinic; Russell Long, CRNA, Starr Regional Medical Center; and John Asbury, CRNA, Starr Regional Medical Center.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members. Shown here (clockwise from top middle) are: Angela Bowman, RN, Starr Regional Medicial Center; Jennifer Larson, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; and Keri Lattimore, MD, UT Regional Perinatal Program.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members. Shown here (clockwise from top middle) are: J. Kirk Bass, MD, UT Regional Perinatal Program; Mia Matias, MD, Covenant Pediatrics; Rachel Dubroc, RRT, Starr Regional Medical Center; and Jonathan Fisher, CRNA, Starr Regional Medical Center.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members. Shown here (clockwise from top middle) are: Janet Daniel, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; Angela Bowman, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; Jennifer Larson, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; and Nicole Watson, BSN, RN, UT Regional Perinatal Program.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s affiliated providers and clinical staff who care for newborns recently took part in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) Provider Course led by University of Tennessee Medical Center staff members J. Kirk Bass, MD, neonatologist; Keri Lattimore MD, neonatologist; and Nicole Watson, BSN, RN, UT Regional Perinatal Program, Neonatal Outreach Educator.
Starr Regional partners with the University of Tennessee (UT) Regional Perinatal Program to educate and prepare health care providers on how to respond quickly and efficiently at every birth, especially those when newborns require timely, lifesaving intervention.
Providers and clinical staff who participated in the program received instruction in evaluating newborns and making decisions about what actions to take, as well as hands-on training to practice the cognitive, technical and teamwork skills necessary to resuscitate and stabilize newborns.
“Most newborns do not require resuscitation efforts, but because the need for intervention cannot always be predicted, it is important for our staff to be prepared and knowledgeable on how to respond quickly and efficiently at every birth,” said Ronald Hall, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Starr Regional Medical Center. “In an effort to support our mission of making communities healthier, we have been partnering with the UT Regional Perinatal Program for more than 50 years to provide instruction on current guidelines for resuscitation and to ensure the best possible outcomes for newborns in our area.”
In addition to instruction on procedures and guidelines for resuscitating infants in multiple scenarios, the program highlights teamwork, leadership and communication among providers and nurses being critical to the care of newborns. Following the initial training, program participants take part in regular activities to reinforce skills necessary to perform neonatal resuscitation.
Starr Regional Medical Center’s Center for Women & Babies is available on the Athens campus, located at 1114 West Madison Avenue.
To learn more or to schedule a tour of the facilities, call 423-744-3420 or visit StarrRegional.com
