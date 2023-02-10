A passion discovered in high school has remained strong for Ingleside Elementary’s teacher of the year.
Chrissi McConkey, an educator of 23 years, has been selected by Athens City Schools to be Ingleside Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.
McConkey attended Tennessee Wesleyan College where she obtained her Bachelors in Human Learning, she obtained her Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and her Education Specialist Degree (Ed.S) from Lincoln Memorial University.
“I started my career at Westside Elementary, spent three years at Englewood Elementary and most of my career at Ingleside Elementary. I have taught Kindergarten, first, fifth and sixth grades,” McConkey said. “I currently teach first grade and have taught first grade for 16 years. It is my favorite age because they are so excited about learning and soak up new learning like sponges.”
According to McConkey, she learned in high school that her passion was to become an educator.
“This was solidified by experiences working with children’s groups on mission trips, Vacation Bible Schools and teaching pre-school while in college,” she recalled. “I am honored to have been chosen as teacher of the year by my peers. I have been fortunate to have been trained and mentored by some of the very best educators in the state. My current team is a dream team of expertise and collaborative efforts. Our administration goes above and beyond to support teachers. A strong team definitely makes a strong educator. I wouldn’t be the teacher I am today had it not been for the strong learning communities of which I have been a part.”
Her goal as an educator is to help her students “exceed” their potential.
“My kids are affectionately known as ‘can-do-kids.’ I want to teach them to make goals for themselves and strive to build their confidence and skill base so they can do so,” McConkey expressed. “I want our classroom to be a place of joy, positivity and curiosity. We accept challenges in a game-like manner and sing and chant throughout the day to keep them motivated and ready to learn.”
Outside of the classroom her hobbies include spending time with her family at the lake, watching her daughter’s sports and activities, gardening and reading.
She is a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland and supports several local and foreign ministries that aid children.
Inside of the classroom, she strives to find a variety of ways to help keep her students entertained and their spirits lifted about learning.
“I want them to love learning and not be afraid to try new and hard things. I want them to know without a doubt how loved and capable they are,” McConkey said. “I try to partner with families and the community to create exciting, relevant learning experiences they will remember. I can’t wait to continue these learning opportunities in the future at the new Athens City Primary School.”
