Lindsey Ferguson believes her new career path will allow her to continue helping people.
Ferguson began her tenure as executive director of the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) on Monday. She takes the place of Kathy Price, who retired from that position on Dec. 31.
A native of Roane County, Ferguson has been a resident of Athens for eight years, where she lives with her husband and Athens native, Todd, and their two children, Mila and Tyler.
Prior to taking on this new role, Ferguson worked in sales. Before that, she had about five years of experience in economic development. She co-owned a small economic development firm until her partner decided to retire.
“Economic development jobs are few and far between, especially economic development jobs in the city you live in,” said Ferguson.
She and her family decided they were not in a position for her to take a job too far from home, which led Ferguson to take the sales position she said “fell into my lap.”
“It seemed like the right fit, however, I’ve missed economic development,” she said. “I think it’s a very fulfilling career. You get to have a direct impact on your community that you live in. You get to help improve the quality of life for the other residents there and I think it’s a very rewarding feeling to have that and have the opportunity to give back to your community.”
She called her role as MCEDA director “ideal,” particularly being in her preferred field and hometown.
“This position is the ultimate position,” she said. “I was very motivated and invested in this position through the application process and, when I got the call that I received the position, it was a huge sigh of relief because the process was over, but also celebration because I’m excited. I think there’s a lot of great work that has already been done here in McMinn County and Athens and I think there is still a lot of great work left to do.”
Prior to co-owning her own firm, she worked in marketing with another firm. She also has past experience in architecture and engineering.
“In a roundabout way, I’ve been involved in economic development for most of my working career,” she explained. “It just made sense to transition from the marketing side of it to actual feet on the ground; the one doing the actual economic development work versus just preparing the proposals. It was kind of an organic transition.”
Ferguson originally became interested in economic development because she likes helping people.
“I’ve always enjoyed that and this is a way I can continue to do that,” she said. “Seeing projects come to fruition and seeing how it can directly impact somebody’s life is a good feeling.”
Still in her first week as MCEDA director, Ferguson said her initial goal is to become familiar with her new working environment.
“I want to create a relationship with the community stakeholders,” she said. “I think it’s important that I establish a relationship with them and that they know my door is always open and I am here to help them.”
Ferguson enters her new role in the era of COVID, which presents a unique set of challenges.
“Obviously, the effects of COVID are very real and they’re different for everybody,” she said. “It’s halted industry expansion and industry relocation because people are uncertain of what the future holds. I think an important part of our job is to continue to focus on moving forward and doing the work as usual, and hopefully we come out on the other side of this pandemic sooner rather than later.
“It’s important to focus on industry employers that will be here for the long term,” continued Ferguson. “Everybody is going to be affected by the pandemic and maybe have to adjust certain things, but we want to make sure that the people that we are bringing in are invested in our community and that they see the value that our people have.”
With recruitment slowed by the pandemic, Ferguson believes focusing on McMinn County’s existing industries is especially important.
“We obviously want to recruit people, but, at the same time, we want to retain our existing industry,” she said. “Trying to get someone new in town does not mean that we don’t need and appreciate our existing industry. COVID really brings home the importance of our existing industry and keeping the employment there, and what they need from us to help keep their doors open because, at the end of the day, they’re already an employer here in our community; they’ve already invested in our community. They are important and we need to make sure they are taken care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.