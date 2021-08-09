After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) altered its guidance recently for mask wearing as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the country, Athens City Schools officials announced their intention not to change their plans for reopening schools.
The first full day of school for ACS is Monday and there are no plans in place to alter what was already decided on for the system’s COVID precautions.
Those precautions are:
• Optional mask wearing for staff and students
• Social distancing will be required by grade level cohort groups
• Handwashing and sanitizing stations will continue
• Cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, buildings and buses will continue
“I think we can still go with no masks,” Director of Schools Robert Greene said during Wednesday, July 28’s board work session. “We’ll follow the data. If it skyrockets, we’ll certainly go back to masks.”
As of last week’s meeting, Greene noted that there were six active cases of COVID-19 among school-age children in McMinn County.
“We have to live in a world where we pivot as things change,” he said. “Right now, if we were to require masks, we’d be the only system I know of to do that.”
He added that throughout the school year in 2020-2021, officials estimated that only two students tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of an exposure to it at school. Any other cases in the school system were from virus exposures outside the schools.
Greene said that he would continue to consult with the school’s pediatrician task force, but doesn’t expect to alter mask requirements if recommended by them.
“I’d say right now we’ll stick to our guns until the numbers change,” he said.
Family Engagement and Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland also noted that the system has plenty of tests for the upcoming school year and would be willing to test any board member, school employee, teacher or student — with parental permission — who requests one at any time.
“You can get tested even if you’re not showing symptoms,” Greene added. “Anybody who wants to get tested can get tested.”
The quarantine guidelines are also changing, as students who have been tested for COVID-19 do not have to quarantine while waiting for results.
“Unless you have symptoms, you’ll be able to stay in the building this year,” Lofland said.
Results from the tests are expected within 24-48 hours.
Greene also referenced the public opinion divide on mask wearing, especially with the vaccines widely available now.
“It’s controversial either way,” Greene said of the decision of whether to require or not require masks. “We’re just trying to make the best decision we can.”
