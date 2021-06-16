Progress is being made on a pair of school projects in the City of Athens.
During Monday’s regular Athens City School Board meeting, ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens gave a short update to the members about the progress of the future home of Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools at the current site of City Park Elementary, as well as the upgrades being made to Athens City Middle School.
“The masons are working great,” Owens noted, adding that they have been putting in 10 hour days six days per week on the building. “A lot of them are living here and just walking to work.”
He added that the construction crew working on the project is making sure to keep an eye on details as well.
“They have found some mistakes in drawings and we have caught it early and fixed it so it doesn’t cost us money,” Owens noted. “They are very meticulous in what they do. It’s great having local people work on this.”
Construction of the school began on Dec. 28, 2020 and it still appears to be on track to be completed in time to open for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Simultaneously, work is continuing at Athens City Middle School, making improvements to the existing structure.
Owens said a new main breaker has been installed and it affected the happenings at the school less than expected.
“We set aside two weeks for the power to be off at the middle school, but it was only off three days,” he said. “They were able to do all the work in advance.”
Owens said on Monday all the carpet was pulled out of the red and blue pods and tile was expected to be laid down on Tuesday.
“Once they get the red pod done, custodians will wax it and they can move their crew to another pod and we’ll move students into that pod,” Owens explained. “Within two weeks we should have all four pods completed with no carpet and new tiles.”
That would leave the HVAC unit to be installed when it arrives and, later this summer, work to be done on the lockers “in July after summer school is finished,” Owens noted.
