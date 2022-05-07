Local power rates are falling in May, but not as much as expected.
For Etowah Utilities Board customers, the rate is dropping 0.2%, due to the Tennessee Valley Authority dropping its fuel charge.
According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, that means about a 20 cent reduction in a typical residential bill.
In Athens, the April power rate was expected to fall when Athens Utilities Board (AUB) lowered its base rate as the first of two “transition” months — months when AUB’s rate is the lowest of the year — kicked in across the valley.
But TVA’s fuel cost adjustment has been higher than expected, according to AUB Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough, and that keeps the rate up.
While May’s fuel charge from TVA is a little better than April’s, it still puts the final rate higher than expected.
AUB lowered its base rate for April and May from $0.07088 down to $0.06887. But TVA’s fuel cost rose in April, up to $0.02446, and is just under that for the coming month of May.
TVA’s May fuel charge will be $0.02420, which is still somewhat high for a transition month, Scarbrough noted.
“This is the second month running where the TVA charge will push the power rate up higher than we would like to see. AUB’s May base rate is still at $0.06887, the same as April’s,” he said. “But with the TVA fuel charge, the all-up rate will come in at $0.09307. That’s a little better than April’s rate of $0.09333 but not where we’d like to see transition months.”
The power rate has two components: the base rate charged by the local utility, which changes seasonally, and a fuel-charge adder from TVA that changes monthly.
“These higher-than-expected fuel charges from TVA are a bit of a bitter pill to swallow. Our customers really look for the transition rates in April and May to be lower than the winter charge,” Scarbrough noted. “AUB’s base rate is, in fact, lower. But the TVA fuel charge is surprisingly higher.”
Scarbrough said that AUB had hoped that TVA’s fuel charge would drop significantly in May.
“We are disappointed for our customers. We just hope that TVA’s costs come down more as the season progresses to help on the upcoming summer rates,” he said.
On the weather front, Scarbrough noted that the area is beginning to have nice daytime temperatures. But the overnight temperature is still getting chilly, causing heating systems to run throughout the night.
“It is easy to get fooled by these beautiful days. Let’s just remember that our heating systems continue to work as we come out of winter and into spring,” Scarbrough said. “So, the heating season is not yet behind us.”
