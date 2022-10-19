A planned industrial access road from Highway 30 to the North Etowah Industrial Park took another step toward completion on Monday.
With the announcement of Piedmont Lithium planning to locate in Etowah, the McMinn County Commission approved during their monthly meeting a resolution to apply for a grant to work toward finishing the road.
The road will follow County Road 608 and connect Highway 30 and the industrial park where Piedmont Lithium will be. The road was originally approved in 2018 through a resolution and, while some work has been done, much of it was being held until an industry landed in the park.
“TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) would trigger the funds when an industry located at North Etowah Industrial Park,” McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson said Monday night.
Now that Piedmont is coming to town, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said this resolution is necessary to approve the funding of construction.
“We need the resolution to apply for the grant to do construction,” Gentry said.
Ferguson noted that the MCEDA has been in the process of acquiring the necessary land along County Road 608 for the construction of the access road.
“It’s going good — we have a few property owners left, but we’re hoping to be done soon,” she said. “Most of it is construction easements — they will go back to the property owners after construction. We are purchasing substantial land from some of the property owners.”
After that is complete, there’s one more step before construction can begin.
“Once we finish acquiring the right of ways and move the utilities, then TDOT can come in and do the road,” Ferguson explained.
Included in the construction, she said, will be expanding some of the more narrow parts of the road so that trucks can traverse it and then straightening a sharp curve. There will also be either a roundabout or four-way stop at County Road 561 to help calm the traffic.
The commissioners unanimously approved applying for the grant.
