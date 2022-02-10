Bob Hampton, director of Straightway Ministry, has announced that Robert Allen has recently graduated from the 12-month program at Straightway Ministry in Athens.
Allen is a native Californian and grew up in Florida; however, he is planning on staying in the Athens area to maintain his employment. He is currently working for ABB Installation Products where he enjoys the work, his co-workers, supervisor and the company. Allen explains that he can see a career opportunity at ABB and has been rewarded with additional responsibilities and an increase in wages.
Allen is giving back to Straightway through a peer mentorship program and has the following advice for men considering Straightway Ministry as the pathway to a better life:
“Just focus on your own walk with building a relationship with Jesus as you study and learn God’s word, God’s truth, you will learn how to humble yourself before the Lord.”
He continued his comments on Straightway Ministry:
“Straightway gave me a safe environment to continue building a relationship with Jesus. It helped me grow in my relationship and path of living for God and exposure of many churches and able to meet other God-fearing Christians.”
Allen spoke about who had the greatest impact on him while at Straightway:
“Some of the other men who are trying to change their life and follow into a better life with God. The men that went through this transformation together.”
Straightway Ministry is a faith-based, non-profit certified transitional housing program for men who have had alcohol and/or drug addiction that want to turn their lives around. The facility located on Frye Road can accommodate up to 40 men in residence.
While at Straightway, the men must attend church three times a week, complete five Bible summaries each week, complete daily chores in the facility, maintain employment, participate in community service and pass drug screenings. Straightway provides three meals a day, room and board, laundry facilities, job placement, transportation to and from work and cable access.
For additional information or to make a tax deductible donation to Straightway Ministry, visit www.straightwayministry.com or follow on Facebook. The founder and director Bob Hampton can be contacted at bobhampton501@gmail.com
