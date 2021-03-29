Rain throughout the day on Thursday appears to have led to a fatal wreck.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Thursday evening just after 11 p.m. on Highway 39E at County Road 435 near Englewood, a wreck led to the death of one Englewood man and injury to another.
The THP report noted that a 1999 Ford XPL was traveling on Highway 39 when the driver “lost control of the vehicle due to mechanical and weather issues and ran off the roadway.”
The vehicle reportedly went airborne and then hit a tree. The driver was reportedly ejected and the passenger — identified as Jesse Guinn, 30, of Englewood — was pinned, having to be extricated by Englewood Rural Fire and Athens Rural Fire departments.
Guinn died at the scene, while AMR transported the driver to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Neither man was wearing his seat belt at the time, according to the THP.
Assisting at the scene was McMinn County Sheriff’s Department.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jack Ghazi investigated the accident.
