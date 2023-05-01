A chance to join in the fight against cancer is coming up this weekend.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is set in Athens for Saturday, May 6 beginning at 2 p.m. and going until 10 p.m.
The Relay for Life movement is a fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. The Relay for Life is staffed and coordinated by volunteers from the local communities.
The event brings community members together to honor and remember cancer survivors and raise money for research, 24/7 hotline for cancer patients, access to cancer screenings and building and maintaining Hope Lodges for cancer patients near treatment centers.
This year’s event is set for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in downtown Athens and it’s being called by organizers the “Festival of Hope.”
The theme is “Hope Comes in Many Colors” as organizers plan to display the different ribbons signifying the different types of cancers. There will also be local vendors who will have their crafts for sale, along with inflatables and activities for children as well as a live auction.
“Come join us for day of fun and entertainment as we raise money for the American Cancer Society and celebrate the lives of our cancer survivors,” stated a news release about the relay. “Register at the survivor tent and pick up a free T-shirt. If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver, join us for the Survivor Walk, followed by the Caregiver Walk.”
Luminaries in honor of or memory of cancer survivors will be available for purchase up until 8 p.m. at the relay. The Luminary Ceremony is set to begin at 9 p.m.
The relay’s welcome, prayer and national anthem is set for 2:30 p.m. with the parade of teams happening from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.
Miss Lisa’s Dancers will perform from 3:15 to 5 p.m. and then survivors and caregivers lap will happen at 5 p.m. with medals awarded by Angel Hardaway.
At 6 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy will lead a live auction and then entertainment and games, with music by Forever 13, is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then the Luminary Ceremony at 9 p.m.
Vendors for the event include:
• KC Cochran Robinson, licensed massage therapist
• Allen Memorial United Methodist Church
• Calhoun Elementary School
• Jones Chapel United Methodist Church
• McMinn County Sheriff’s Department
• Citizen’s National Bank
• Decatur Wellness and Rehab
• Sanford Baptist Church
• Happy Feet
• Englewood Christian Church
• Adoration Health
• Heil
• Starr Regional Medical Center
• Casson’s Inflatable Rentals
• Kona Ice
• Brianna Baker
• Angie Croft
• Chelsey Sofield
• Judy Sneed Malone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.