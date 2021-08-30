Fire consumed a house on Boaz Street in Athens last week, but none of the family members were injured and Athens Fire Department officials were able to rescue a dog as well.
According to AFD Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth, the department received the call of a house fire on Boaz Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“It took us a pretty good time to get it under control,” Ainsworth said. “When we arrived there was heavy smoke and fire visible through the roof.”
He noted the fire appeared to be in the attic area of the residence and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ainsworth noted they were on the scene for three hours Tuesday night.
“Our first priority when we arrived was to make sure everybody was safe and accounted for, which fortunately there was nobody in the home at the time except for a small pet,” said AFD Deputy Chief Tim Shultz. “The house sustained some pretty significant damage and it took probably the better part of an hour to get the fire under control.”
Shultz noted that members of the fire department went into the building and recovered the pet.
“The fire was too intense for us to go inside at the time the family had requested us to go in and save their pet, so we went into a defensive mode and once we got the fire under control we went back to what we call interior operations,” Shultz said. “They said their pet would most likely be in the living room area and hiding under some furniture if it was scared and sure enough our firefighters went into the living room and our furry friend was sitting behind the couch alive and well, so we called it the miracle dog.”
The fire department successfully recused the dog from the residence and returned it to the family.
“I have spoken to the family since then and asked how the dog was doing and they said that it was doing perfectly fine,” Shultz noted. “They said there have been no problems. I think the saving grace was that the pet went under the couch and was safe from the heat, gasses and falling debris.”
According to Shultz, AFD had around 18-20 firefighters on the scene with help from EMS, AMR, Athens Utilities Board and law enforcement.
Ainsworth extended his gratitude to the community for their support to both the family and firefighters Tuesday night.
“There were plenty of people showing up offering water and Gatorade due to the extreme temperatures and humidity that we were facing,” Ainsworth expressed. “We were with that call for approximately three hours and (there was) outpouring of support from the community with water and liquids and even the support that people were giving to the family — so we give our sincere appreciation to the support and an outpouring from our community.”
