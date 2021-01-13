Tennessee Wesleyan University recently acquired the property located at 202 Green Street, on the southeast corner of the campus, adjacent to the downtown CVS Pharmacy.
“We are continuously looking for ways to provide more space for the growth we’re seeing in our student body and in our campus programs,” said TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles. “This property includes 30 parking spaces, about 5,000 square feet of offices, and a large basement for much-needed storage.”
The new property creates multiple new options for campus moves. The university’s plans for the building are still in process, but the first step will be moving the facilities department staff to the new building. Moving Facilities will allow the university to raze the current building on Green Street, opening up needed parking for students living in residence halls.
“I would like to congratulate Dr. Knowles and TWU on this new expansion of the university campus,” said Lisa Dotson, executive director of Main Street Athens. “This is exciting news not only for TWU, but for our Main Street district. We believe the downtown is the heart of the community and this expansion is adding to the flow of what we are striving to achieve; a vibrant downtown district that is preserving its history, supporting business development, and enhancing the aesthetics of the area.”
The addition of the Green Street property is the latest move in an active four-year period, which has seen the addition of Miller Hall on White Street (the former McSpadden Furniture building), the construction of Wallace Square and the addition of the Watson House on College Street, as well as the building of the brand new Colloms Campus Center, among numerous other renovations.
“We are also considering moving the Love Thy Neighbor Project to the new building as well,” added Knowles. “This will provide much more storage space and convenient parking to accommodate the community members who rely on this food program on a weekly basis.
“As always, we appreciate the understanding of our community as we continue to grow and expand our impact,” he continued. “We have made significant improvements to our campus here and in Knoxville over the last few years. Thank you to all who have helped make this happen for generations of students to come.”
