Five communities, including one in the local area, have been accepted to the 2022 cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program as part of the Tennessee RiverLine, a regional trail system.
The Tennessee RiverLine originated in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s School of Landscape Architecture, housed jointly within the College of Architecture and Design and the Herbert College of Agriculture.
The five communities are:
• Meigs County
• Chattanooga
• Jackson County, Ala.
• Perry County, TN
• Spring City
By partnering with the Tennessee RiverLine through the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, the communities will benefit from economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities, quality of life amenities, equitable access to river experiences that improve public health and stewardship of natural resources.
The program is a three-stage initiative that facilitates collaboration among enrolled communities and Tennessee RiverLine staff. In the third stage, communities will earn the official designation of a Tennessee RiverTown as part of the Tennessee RiverLine.
The Tennessee RiverLine is an initiative to create a continuous system of paddling, hiking and biking experiences along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach. With support from its principal partners — Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville — the Tennessee RiverLine engages river communities through a range of programs, events and opportunities in order to achieve this vision, including through the multiyear Tennessee RiverTowns program.
“The Tennessee RiverTowns Program so far has enrolled a total of 20 diverse river communities, home to more than one million people,” said Brad Collett, Tennessee RiverLine Partnership director and associate professor in UT’s Herbert College of Agriculture and College of Architecture and Design. “Last year, the inaugural cohort marked an important milestone of community buy-in for the Tennessee RiverLine and, this year, the 2022 cohort demonstrates sustained momentum, energy and progress toward realizing North America’s next great regional trail system. Our newest members represent the diversity of our region and are publicly proclaiming their shared vision to celebrate and steward the Tennessee River for generations to come.”
Criteria for selection into the program included a demonstrated understanding of the Tennessee RiverLine vision and its guiding principles, as well local partnerships necessary to sustain an applicant’s participation in the program.
Any Tennessee River community can apply for future cohorts. Communities that were unable to apply to the Tennessee RiverTowns Program this year can apply during future enrollment periods beginning in summer 2022.
For more information about the 20 communities enrolled in the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, visit tnriverline.org/rivertowns.
