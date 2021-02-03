A McMinn County man is in custody after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery incident, then firing at sheriff’s deputies during a police pursuit on Friday.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, early Friday morning McMinn County Deputy Todd Levi responded to a report of an armed robbery and possible kidnapping at Morgan’s Junkyard on County Road 323 that had taken place the previous night. Levi notified other officers of the suspect’s name — identified as Bradley Cole Steadman, 23, of Sweetwater — as well as the description of the small white car that Steadman was believed to have stolen the previous night.
Just after 9 a.m., Sgt. Kevin Grey, Det. Jared Price and Deputy Doug Reed were able to locate the vehicle at a residence on County Road 1340 and, while deputies were on scene speaking with the property owner, Steadman ran outside and fled in the small white car.
“The short pursuit eventually came down County Road 130 toward Athens,” Guy said.
“As they neared Rocky Mount Church, the suspect pointed a rifle out the car window and fired at the deputies who were behind him. The suspect then drove off the road and fled a short distance on foot before being apprehended.”
Steadman was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and three counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for carjacking. He was being held on $375,00 bond.
“I was thankful that all of our deputies survived the encounter and were able to make it home to their families,” Guy said. “We are also looking at the persons at the residence at County Road 1340 as to their possible involvement in the incident as well as harboring Mr. Steadman.”
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.