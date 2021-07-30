The Athens City Council honored a group rather than an individual with its latest presentation of the VIVID (Very Important Volunteer Individual) Award.
The Valor Guild earned this recognition at last week’s council meeting. They were nominated by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan, who made the presentation during the meeting.
The Valor Guild was established on June 27, 2020 by founding members Tyson King, Don Edmonds, Morrow Mack and Gabriel Brown. Other members include Kenneth Hammons, Joseph Rice, Michael Brown, Craig Johnson, Harper John Johnson, and Eric Hill.
According to the nomination form, “The Valor Guild is a faith-based, non-funded organization of men that joined together to do good work in the community. Their purpose is to positively impact the community through service and love with a mission to build a stronger, more unified community that can identify the weak areas and make a joint effort to strengthen them.”
The group has been involved in several projects and activities, including the Memorial Garden at Westside Elementary School, Trunk-or-Treat at Cook Park, providing money and fuel cards to a family to transport their terminally ill child back and forth to Vanderbilt University
Hospital for treatments, buying Christmas presents for several families who had fallen on tough times, sending flowers to grieving families, and financially helping some grieving families that did not have insurance to lay their loved ones to rest. Most recently, the Valor Guild hosted the Juneteenth 2021 celebration.
The Valor Guild’s immediate goal is to grow its membership so it can provide an even higher level of support for the community.
The nomination form stated: “The big picture is extensive. They aim to work towards having a community/recreation center as an outlet for the youth; build a rehabilitation center to support those with addictions; starting up youth mentorship programs to help them cope with everyday challenges that life brings, from something as simple as tying a tie to something as deep as resiliency in the face of depression.”
The guild would also like to develop skills training programs that help young adults or those just recently released from incarceration. They also foresee helping sponsor a scholarship program to help provide funding for college curriculum books.
The guild would like to develop a partnership with local schools to help identify students who need shoes, clothes, food, etc.
The nomination form concluded by stating: “The Valor Guild exemplifies the spirit of the VIVID award. They have made our community a better place to live because of their devotion to others.”
