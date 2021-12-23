The City of Athens has agreed to provide some relief for a fellow Tennessee municipality that was devastated by a Dec. 10 tornado.
At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Athens City Council voted unanimously in favor of donating a pair of city police vehicles to the city of Dresden, which is located between Martin and Paris in northwest Tennessee.
The late night EF-3 twister caused massive damage to the city of just over 3,000 people, including its loss of four police vehicles in addition to its city hall, police station and fire hall.
“We heard a lot about the damage to our friends in Kentucky, but Dresden didn’t get covered that well here in our home state of Tennessee,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner during the meeting.
Athens Deputy Police Chief Jason Garren asked the council to consider providing emergency aid to the Dresden Police Department in the form of two inactive Athens police cars. These vehicles were slated for surplus next month, but that timeline was accelerated in order for Athens to be able donate these cars to Dresden.
“Donating these assets is the quickest way to transfer them so that they can be placed in service as quickly as possible,” stated a Dec. 17 memorandum from Athens Finance Director Mike Keith.
“I believe that the majority of our citizens would appreciate this being done to help out one of our fellow cities in a time of need.”
According to Keith, the city would normally receive between $3,000 and $4,000 each when it surpluses police cars.
Keith estimated that these vehicles could draw as much as $5,000 each based on current demand.
“Telephone lines are down. It’s still very difficult to get messages back and forth, but if Dresden ends up having this need fulfilled before we can get the cars to them, we would still put them on GovDeals (a government surplus auction company) if they’re not going to be of use to Dresden,” said Sumner.
Garren will coordinate the transfer of these vehicles to Dresden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.