At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon on July 2-3, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA), with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price.
In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville. The meat will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee later this month. This will equate to approximately 3,000 pounds of beef for that community.
“The Second Harvest Initiative creates a win-win opportunity for TCA,” said Melinda Perkins, director of Youth Programs and Outreach for TCA. “We are able to reward the youth exhibitors for their hard work while serving a larger purpose and supplying a nutrient-rich product to those in need.”
This is the ninth year for the TCA Second Harvest Initiative. TCA was able to coordinate the purchase of five steers from the State Beef Expo. TCA engaged several industry partners to raise $18,500 to buy these steers. Those partners included $3,500 from United Livestock Commodities for the fifth overall steer from Clay Pitcock in McMinn County.
TCA also awarded approximately $16,000 in premiums for class and showmanship winners, as well as for the skill-a-thon competitors. East Tennessee Livestock Center sponsored premiums for the Supreme and Reserve Supreme Bred by Exhibitor awards, and the Dairy Steer awards.
In total, these sponsors and TCA gave over $34,300 in award premiums. “We are always looking for ways to support our 4-H and FFA youth and their efforts to show cattle,” said Perkins. “If your company would like to be involved, please get in touch with a TCA representative.”
