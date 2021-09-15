The Athens Kiwanis Club will host its 69th Annual Barbecue Sale on Friday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (unless there’s a sellout) at Downtown Athens’ Market Park Pavilion and in front of Simmons Bank/VIP Promotional Products on Congress Parkway in Athens.
One pound of fresh and tender hickory-smoked barbecue pulled pork will be $12. Smoked using a secret Kiwanis process overnight before the sale, the meat is good anytime, whether it’s the day you take it home from the sale or months later after pulling it out of storage.
“It’s good even after it’s been frozen and it’ll be great to have while watching your favorite football team play that weekend following the sale,” said Kiwanis Barbecue Co-Chair Chris Adams. “Part of what makes it great is the recipe we use and the expertise we get from our pitmaster, Scottie Mayfield, who always puts a lot of time into this event every year to help the youth of our community.”
Also featured will be plenty of Gus Bagley’s famous barbecue sauce, still made from the same secret recipe created by the late Kiwanis member.
“There are only a handful of people who know the recipe,” Adams said. “But ask anyone: It’s the best barbecue sauce around.”
The sauce comes packaged in a commemorative bottle and “makes a great gift for yourself or someone you love,” according to Adams, who noted by purchasing sauce and meat from Kiwanis, “you’ll be giving a great gift back to the community.”
Tickets for the Kiwanis Barbecue Sale are $12 apiece and each ticket is good for one pound of pulled pork or two bottles of sauce. Advance tickets can be purchased from Kiwanis members or a ticket voucher can be purchased online via credit card or online check by visiting www.athenskiwanis.com and clicking the Purchase Barbecue Tickets link.
Anyone who purchases tickets online will need to do so by Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. and will need to show their emailed ticket voucher at pickup. When purchasing tickets online, put the number of tickets you wish to purchase in the Memo line and be sure to include an e-mail address for your ticket voucher.
There are no additional fees for online purchases, but all online purchases are final; no refunds can be issued for tickets purchased online.
Cash will be accepted at both sale locations on the day of the event.
Both locations are drive-through service only for social distancing.
“Pull up to our stands at either location and one of our members will bring your order to you, whether it’s for one pound or 100,” Adams said.
Platinum Sponsors for this year’s barbecue sale are First Horizon Bank; Stephen Hatchett, Attorney at Law; NHC HealthCare of Athens; Peoples Bank of East Tennessee; Simmons Bank/Simmons Wealth Management; Starr Regional Medical Center; Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union; WarrenJackson CPAs; Mayfield Dairy Farms; Silver Springs Winery, LLC; Vienna Bakery; Wampler’s Farm Sausage; Food City; CapStar Bank; and DENSO Manufacturing Athens, Tennessee.
Gold Sponsors include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens; Paul Rush for Criminal Court Judge; Michael’s Casual Dining; Cleveland State Community College; and National MooFest.
Silver Sponsors include Athens Clinic of Chiropractic; Edward Jones — Corey Madding; Edward Jones — Murray Willis; Johnson’s Department Store; Dr. John Young, DMD; State Rep. Mark Cochran; and VIP Promotional Products.
The club also thanked additional supporters for their help with this year’s fundraising projects: Smith Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens, the Athens Area Council for the Arts, Dynasty Spas, Morning Pointe of Athens, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Bob Sevigny and Dwain Ealy.
Proceeds from the barbecue sale will go toward Kiwanis’ work with local youth.
“Children are our future and that’s why Kiwanis strives to provide opportunities for them,” said Karen Raby, president of the Athens Kiwanis Club. “Through fundraisers such as our annual pancake breakfast, we’re able to provide needs for children in our community today that will give them a brighter tomorrow.”
The Athens Kiwanis Club meets each Friday at noon in the Sherman Fine Arts Building at Tennessee Wesleyan University. To learn more, visit www.athenski wanis.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.