The new Food City building in Etowah is expected to open on Sept. 23.
According to Food City CEO Steve Smith, the construction has gone according to plan.
“We are very excited about the looks of the store because it is a different design for us,” said Smith. “We designed it to fit the property. We were limited due to having a road on one side of the property and a railroad track on the other, so we did a special store design there to fit and we are very pleased with the way that it is panning out.”
The store is currently gearing up for the grand opening with workers currently stocking the shelves.
“Our plan is to open soon, basically less than three weeks away,” he noted. “I know our team is going to be glad to be home. We have had people out on the road for the better part of six to seven months and it is nice to be able to get them back home.”
The traveling employees are those who have been hired to work for the Etowah Food City who have been training at other Food City locations between Chattanooga and Knoxville.
“We have the store staffed up with over 140 people,” Smith noted. “We hired 100 new associates to compliment the 40 we already had. We are also anticipating more business to be done in Etowah and McMinn County.”
He also appreciates the loyalty of the customers that reside in McMinn County.
“We think this will keep the customers that have been driving to other nearby towns to shop at the Food City there,” he said.
The store will contain new features for the town of Etowah with the most recognizable change being the gas pumps outside of the store.
“The biggest feature is more room,” said Smith. “We will have an expanded bakery/deli with a sit down cafe for people to get their meals or sandwiches and enjoy. We will also have a meat and seafood department which the old store did not have, so we are excited about that and aside from the gas pumps which people can currently see we are adding in self checkouts for our customers to use ... The whole goal of the store is to be much more convenient and modern.”
Expanded freezers and dairy sections are also going to be implemented into the new store.
“We really want to thank the people of Etowah for being so patient with us while the store has been closed,” expressed Smith. “Many of the residents shopped at other Food City stores and we appreciate that and we think that when this store gets open the wait will have been well worth it.”
