According to HHS.gov, more than 27 million people in the United States reported that they are using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs, and nearly a quarter of adults and adolescents reported binge drinking in the last month.
McMinn County is not exempt from this epidemic. However, there are those working to help the ones caught up in the web of addiction.
Young men who live at the Bradbury House in Athens may not quite be living their dream just yet — but they are out of the nightmare they were in for most of their young lives.
DreamLife Recovery & Discipleship Program reaches high school and college age youth coming out of drug addiction, street life and gang life with the goal of rescuing, raising up and releasing youth who will be able to help others going through the same challenges.
Pastor Shannon Leviner is the director of DreamLife Ministries for this area.
“I found out about this ministry three years ago at a meeting in my hometown of Rockingham, North Carolina,” said Leviner. “Eddie James was performing at that service. I had heard a lot about Eddie and his ministry with young men and women.”
Eddie James Ministries began in 1993. Since that time, James has established several choral and performing arts groups geared at inspiring those who are challenged in their daily lives dealing with drugs, violence or other issues that impact their life.
Leviner said at the time of the meeting in North Carolina, his son, Samuel, who was 18 years old, was bound by addiction and that his daughter, Jenna, had just been released from prison.
“I encouraged my whole family to attend the service, not knowing what was going to come of it,” recalled Leviner.
At the meeting, both Samuel and Jenna connected with James and his message, turning their lives around. Currently Samuel is a worship leader and Jenna is three years clean and sober.
“Two years after following Eddie and watching my son grow with him, I learned about DreamLife,” said Leviner.
Leviner said he felt as though he should move to Tennessee and help James relaunch DreamLife after COVID-19 brought it to a halt. He said now his family has become part of the Athens community permanently.
Leviner, his wife Tammy and Jenna live in the Bradbury House with 14 participants who are enrolled in the on-site, one-year program.
Leviner said there is space for up to 25, but he prefers to keep the number smaller to allow for more personal attention and small group interaction.
Brandon Strickland, 33, is the assistant director for Leviner. Strickland’s personal story includes a troubled childhood filled with many years of being bullied.
“I wore big glasses, had spiked hair and was a nerd who cried every day,” Strickland said. “I got into trouble a lot. At age 14 I started using drugs, including weed and prescription pain pills. I had older friends who introduced them to me.”
In the ninth grade, Strickland said he was addicted to painkillers and morphine.
“But, I finally fit into a group,” he said.
Strickland said the sickness of addiction is so strong the person will do whatever is necessary to feed that addiction.
After many unsuccessful attempts at rehab, Strickland found fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Strickland said he overdosed 14 times, coming very near dying.
“My boss took me to a church meeting when I was very high on drugs. I met Shannon. I was in such bad shape I couldn’t form a sentence,” Strickland recalled. “Joining DreamLife, I used the Bible to learn how to read again.”
Strickland has been clean and sober more than 18 months now.
“I remember when I couldn’t go 18 hours without drugs,” he said.
Elijah Ayala, 23, serves as Leviner’s assistant. Ayala said that although he misses his San Antonio, Texas home, and even his past, he is a totally different person and is grateful for each day.
“I came to DreamLife as a last-minute decision. I went to an event at my church and Eddie James was there. I left my job and came to Athens,” he said.
Ayala plays piano and guitar and sings when the group of men are asked to entertain locally.
Bill Cochran is a volunteer advocate for DreamLife and the president of McMinn Ministries. He said he wants to be a part of getting the word out about DreamLife and the hope and help the program offers to those who may be floundering alone with addiction issues.
He stays close to the young men on their journeys to wellness.
The men are often involved in community service projects as well as being available to provide assistance to private individuals and businesses, such as clean up and many other services.
Cochran has taken advantage of their skills at both his business and home.
“They call me ‘Pops’ and I call them sons,” he said. “I have had the men over to our home to do several jobs. They can do what I can’t do physically or don’t want to do. They always do a good job.”
Leviner and Cochran agreed that they don’t just see the men as addicts. They are helping them become in life what they know they can be.
“It’s about how to be a son again or an uncle and a brother,” said Cochran.
Leviner said he estimates about 100 young men have taken part in the program since DreamLife opened its doors in 2020.
“We have a success rate of 85% to 90%. The men call and come back and visit,” said Leviner. “Every student who walks through our house will never be the same.”
The organization operates DreamLife Thrift Store, located at 1130 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. With the income from the store, Leviner said assistance is provided to the homeless and clothing and furniture are distributed in the community.
Donations are accepted.
The DreamLife team is available for community service and to assist private residents and businesses, all done for donations. Small charges may apply to construction projects.
Available services include:
• Cleaning gutters
• Yard maintenance
• Pressure washing
• Hauling
• Painting
For information, contact Eddie James Ministries, PO Box 139, Ocoee, TN 37361.
Interested parties can also call 256-476-1677 or go to www.dreamlifecenters.com
Contact Cochran by texting 423-887-7995.
