The City of Etowah has filled its vacant city manager position and it didn’t have to look far to find the candidate.
During a special called meeting Monday afternoon, the Etowah City Commission voted unanimously to hire Russ Blair as its next manager.
The position came open when former City Manager Tina Tuggle resigned in June and a search began shortly thereafter.
After a series of interviews, the commissioners narrowed the candidates and, on Monday, settled on Blair.
The two sides agreed on a four-year at will contract with a base salary of $91,828 and an incentive.
Should Blair be able to increase the city revenue by 15% and reduce expenditures by 5%, he would earn an extra $19,940.16 in year one, bringing his total first-year salary to $111,768.16.
After his first year, the incentive goes away and the guaranteed salary increases, meaning he will be paid a base salary of $120,000 in years two through four.
In her first year on the job, Tuggle’s base salary was $69,721.
The commissioners initially convened on Friday to discuss Blair as an option, but then after some discussion about the gap in salary between the city and Blair, the incentive plan was proposed and a recess taken for Blair to consider it. On Monday, the commission met again to consider a counter offer by Blair and it was accepted after negotiating down from 18 vacation days per year to 15.
The original posting for the city manager position released by the commission gave the top end of salary as $83,200, but Commissioner Jim Swayne noted on Friday that Blair was asking for $120,000.
“When we look at the recommendation from the candidate, we’re pretty far apart,” Swayne said. “I don’t believe hitting a $120,000 mark is going to be very easy for us.”
It was then that Commissioner Diana Elrod proposed offering him $91,828 as the base salary in year one and adding the incentive to bring him closer to his asking price if he successfully raises city revenue and cuts cost. She explained that Tuggle’s base salary in her final year, plus medical insurance (which Blair opted out of) and providing Blair with a city-owned vehicle would not add any cost to the city on the year-one base salary.
“That’s the amount that would be zero impact to the budget,” she said.
She added that if Blair meets the incentives laid out by the commission, the city would stand to gain $427,540.60 in revenue, which would more than offset the $19,940.16 they would pay to him.
“We need a performance bonus,” she said. “Any competitive business has some kind of incentive program to incentivize employees to perform.”
The discussion over Blair’s salary then turned to how this type of a raise would be seen by the city employees.
“If we’re going to bend over backwards and absorb this, then if I was any other employee for the City of Etowah, then I think I’d have serious thoughts about why I’m here,” Mayor Burke Garwood said. “If you’re talking about generating this kind of money to appease one person, you’re going to (upset) 40 others. I have a hard time with that.”
John James noted that he wanted to make sure the city got somebody who is capable of handling the job and he feels comfortable that if Blair hits his first-year incentives, that will help allow the city to pay more to employees.
“I don’t want to settle,” he said. “These people don’t need us to settle.”
Garwood added a word of warning to the commissioners about a potential looming budget crunch as well that may lead to the need for a tax increase.
“We probably can wallow through this and get to July 1 (2022), but by July 1 we’re going to have to make a bigger decision,” he said. “The bigger decision is … if we don’t see a significant raise in revenue then we’re going to have to generate the revenue — taxes.”
The discussion on how to afford Blair’s salary came up again when the commissioners reconvened on Monday, with Swayne making a proposal to give a one-time boost to city employees.
His plan would see full time city employees getting a $1,000 payment if they stay on until July 1, 2022 and part-time employees getting a $500 payment if they remain with the city until July 1, 2022.
That plan was estimated to cost the city $52,000.
“If we’re going to raise the salary expectation of the city manager, we cannot forget the employees who work for us currently,” he said, adding that he would not rule out the potential of a tax increase in the future.
No action could be taken on that proposal during Monday’s meeting, but it is planned to be on the agenda for the commission’s Monday, Aug. 23 meeting.
No start date was given for Blair’s tenure as city manager.
Blair is a McMinn County native and graduate of McMinn Central High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University (then College). He currently works as an attorney and has served as the attorney for the city.
