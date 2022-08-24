The interest in a Boys & Girls Club site in Etowah continued Monday night, as the financial situation surrounding the new location was discussed.
During Monday’s monthly Etowah City Commission meeting, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair stated that last month the commissioners passed a resolution in favor of supporting an Etowah branch of the Boys & Girls Club.
“The fundraising goal to get that club off the ground is $100,000,” Blair said. “This is just a showing of financial support on behalf of the City of Etowah to the Boys & Girls Club.”
Blair noted they have raised between $30,000 and $35,000 through donations so far.
“This is just us putting our money where our mouth is and saying that we support the Boys & Girls Club,” he noted. “This is not a budgeted expense because this was not anticipated during the establishment of our budget, so we need to figure out an amount and plan accordingly.”
Commissioner John James asked if the city would need to have a special called meeting.
“I don’t know if we need a special called meeting. I think $10,000 would be a strong commitment,” Blair said before Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood inquired if they would still need $100,000 to start. “Most of that will come from private funding and they are literally just getting that process started.”
Blair noted that the Etowah Rotary Club made a $5,000 contribution to the cause as well as the Etowah Utilities Board for $7,200, which will be matched by their partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority for a total of $14,400.
“I think collectively we will get there,” Blair said. “This will be a strong showing of financial support.”
The reading received a motion and a second from the commission for consideration of the financial contribution to the Boys & Girls Club.
“I haven’t seen this many people for something since we had the liquor thing,” Garwood said. “There was a lot of people who wanted that and there are a lot of people wanting this. A lot. I haven’t heard anything but good things, so I believe this is a good program.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the funding for the Boys & Girls Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.